Pet of The Week

Lawton woman steals vehicle and taunts officers before capture, authorities say

By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman is facing serious jail time on charges of burglary and stealing a vehicle, all while taunting officers before they were ever onto her.

Aviance Davis faces up to 11 years in prison on three charges in total.

According to court documents, Davis was caught by officers going through the center console of a car off 67th Street in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

She reportedly told officers the car belonged to her, but dispatch quickly disproved that as the tag came back to another person. Davis then took off and was arrested shortly after.

More surprising though, earlier that same night, officers ran into Davis behind the wheel of a car. that would later be reported stolen.

Court documents allege Davis was quoted saying to one officer “What do I have to do for you to catch me,” before taking off, all before the crimes were reported.

