Triple digit heat goes away after Saturday | 8/25 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today will start with temperatures in the upper 70s around sunrise at 7:00 A.M. We will have similar weather to yesterday with mostly sunny skies and south winds at 5 to 15 mph. Afternoon temperatures will climb above 105 degrees across the region. High school football starts in southwest Oklahoma this weekend, and temperatures will still be hot at kick-off time. Be sure to drink lots of water and stay aware of that heat this afternoon/evening.

Tomorrow skies will be partly cloudy, but we still expect temperatures to climb around the 105 degree mark. A cold front is expected to push through the area late tomorrow night. This front will bring rain chances to the area for the next few days. Starting with tomorrow night, an isolated storm or two will be possible in the evening hours. While there may be some lightning and thunder, severe weather risk is low at this time. Overall coverage will be minimal, so the majority of Texoma will remain dry.

Sunday and Monday will be our best chance for rain across the area, but it is still not expected to be widespread. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on both days across all of Texoma. Severe weather on both of these days remains unlikely, but lightning and thunder will remain possible. These days will also be the beginning of “cooler” temperatures as afternoon highs will drop below the triple digits. This will continue into later parts of next week with temperatures on Monday through Thursday staying in the mid to upper 90s.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.