Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Afternoon highs stay in the 90s after today | 8/26 AM

Cold front swings through the area tonight bringing rain chances and cooler temperatures.
By Alex Searl
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today is going to be another hot one, but relief is on the way. First, today you can expect afternoon highs to climb to over 105 degrees across the area. While skies will generally be sunny this afternoon, some pop-up showers will bring both rain and clouds to isolated parts of Texoma. I do not expect these showers to be widespread, but we do expect some to get some meaningful rainfall. These showers may bring some lightning and thunder to the area, but the risk of severe weather is low. Rain chances start in the late afternoon and carry into the evening hours.

Tomorrow’s cold front will finish moving through the area tomorrow morning. As this cold front passes through, showers/storms will be possible in the morning hours in eastern Texoma. This system tomorrow will produce more widespread effects of rainfall compared to what we see from tonight’s rain, but I still expect the majority of Texoma to remain dry. Afternoon highs tomorrow will only reach the mid-90s.

Temperatures will stay on the cooler side for the first few days of the week because of the northern winds. Monday through Wednesday, afternoon highs will only be in the mid-90s. Rain chances will be minimal/zero during the week with mostly sunny skies on each day. We will see winds shift back out of the south on Thursday, which will start to bring us back into the triple digits as we head into next weekend.

Have a great Saturday! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after a body was found behind Mattress King
Body found behind Lawton business
Samuel Aycock (mugshot from previous arrest)
Lawton man attacked hospital worker, authorities say
Fire along Highway 79 before the Red River in Jefferson County.
Fires break out in Jefferson County
25-year-old Steven Collins is charged with one count of first-degree rape.
Soldier arrested on first degree rape charge
A woman is facing serious jail time on charges of burglary and stealing a vehicle, all while...
Lawton woman steals vehicle and taunts officers before capture, authorities say

Latest News

A cold front moves in Sunday with cooler temperatures into early next week
A cold front moves in Sunday with cooler temperatures into early next week | 8/25PM
A cold front moves in Sunday with cooler temperatures into early next week
A cold front moves in Sunday with cooler temperatures into early next week | 8/25PM
7News Weather Labs: Why are sunsets red?
7News Weather Labs: Why are sunsets red?
7News Weather Labs: Why are sunsets red?
7News Weather Labs: Why are sunsets red?