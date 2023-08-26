Afternoon highs stay in the 90s after today | 8/26 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today is going to be another hot one, but relief is on the way. First, today you can expect afternoon highs to climb to over 105 degrees across the area. While skies will generally be sunny this afternoon, some pop-up showers will bring both rain and clouds to isolated parts of Texoma. I do not expect these showers to be widespread, but we do expect some to get some meaningful rainfall. These showers may bring some lightning and thunder to the area, but the risk of severe weather is low. Rain chances start in the late afternoon and carry into the evening hours.

Tomorrow’s cold front will finish moving through the area tomorrow morning. As this cold front passes through, showers/storms will be possible in the morning hours in eastern Texoma. This system tomorrow will produce more widespread effects of rainfall compared to what we see from tonight’s rain, but I still expect the majority of Texoma to remain dry. Afternoon highs tomorrow will only reach the mid-90s.

Temperatures will stay on the cooler side for the first few days of the week because of the northern winds. Monday through Wednesday, afternoon highs will only be in the mid-90s. Rain chances will be minimal/zero during the week with mostly sunny skies on each day. We will see winds shift back out of the south on Thursday, which will start to bring us back into the triple digits as we head into next weekend.

Have a great Saturday! - Alex Searl

