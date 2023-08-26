Expert Connections
Cold front rolls through tonight | 8/26 PM

Isolated rain possible tonight and tomorrow from cold front moving through area.
By Alex Searl
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! For the remainder of the evening, isolated showers/storms will be possible. These storms that pop up will be very isolated in nature and not last for a long duration of time as the environment is not favorable for long lived storms. While storm duration may be short, low-end severe weather is possible (60 mph winds). If you do get caught in one of these storms, be sure to take the proper precautions to stay safe.

The long-awaited cold front will roll through the area tonight. This front will bring more rain chances for tomorrow morning. The best rain chances will be for areas in eastern Texoma (central parts of Oklahoma). I expect most of Texoma to remain dry. These storms will start around 5 a.m. and carry into the late morning hours. The severe risk with these storms will be low. Once we get to the afternoon hours, the skies will begin to clear and we should have a beautiful day to enjoy. Afternoon highs will only reach the mid-90s, which will be about 10 degrees cooler than what we have seen the past few days.

Next week’s temperatures will continue the trend of temperatures peaking in the 90s from Monday through Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny on each day with winds staying generally out of the north. Winds will start to shift on Thursday out of the south, which will warm the region back up into the triple digits. At this point, both Friday and Saturday are forecasted to be back into the low triple digits.

Have a great Sunday!

