Election Preview: Onreka Johnson, Ward 7 Candidate

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Incumbent Onreka Johnson, is one of four candidates running for the Ward 7 seat in Lawton’s city council.

Johnson said she’s running for re-election because she hoping to continue the work she’s already started.

“You know a lot of the things that I do stems from not only my personal experience, but experience with those that I work with in the community,” said Johnson. “So I take my political experience and my education and put it together to come up with solutions.”

She added, the reason she decided to run for Ward 7 again is to continue being a bridge between the citizens and the city.

“One of the things I wanted to make sure is the things I started, I could finish. Not only to finish while I’m in the seat, but I like to leave a long-lasting foundation of work that is beneficial to the community,” said Johnson.

Johnson said the issues facing Ward 7 have been long-standing, and those existed prior to her holding the seat.

“Developing the under-served part of Ward 7,” Johnson said. “Also, providing opportunities for the young people and for the citizens to be able to have a better quality of life.”

Johnson goes onto say if she is re-elected, she’s going to continue the work that she’s already set in motion.

“Not only do I do the work as a city council person, but I’m also in the community doing different things, and so bringing those two worlds together is something that helps to bring about solutions to some of the issues we have,” said Johnson.

The election for Lawton’s city council will be held on September 12.

You can find Onreka Johnson’s contact information on the city council website for any question or concerns.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.