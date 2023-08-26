Lawton woman kicks officer in the face, authorities say

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police arrested a woman after they say she kicked an officer in the face.

Dymond Johnson is charged with assault and battery on a police officer and resisting an officer.

According to court documents, Johnson screamed at officers as they were making another arrest. Police say they told her to leave the area, but Johnson is said to have tried to push past officers.

That’s when they tried to detain her for resisting an officer but, during arrest, she reportedly kicked an officer in the face two times before running off. She was tased and then arrested.

She is being held on a $15,000 bond.

