Cooler (but average) temperatures stick around most of this week | 8/27AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The cold front will be cooling temperatures off this afternoon by nearly 10 degrees for many locations! Highs this afternoon will climb into the mid 90s. That’s a lot better than the 107° we saw yesterday in Lawton or the 109° in Wichita Falls. For today, mostly sunny skies with passing clouds from time to time. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s. Rain showers remain limited for everyone but a passing shower can’t be ruled out. Severe weather is not expected but cloud to ground lightning and a brief heavy rainfall are a threat with any storm that develops. The lightning may spark some wildfires so make sure to report any flames/smoke to local authorizes quickly.

Overnight, look for mostly clear skies with temperatures in the mid 60s to get your Monday morning started. The cooler (but actually average) weather sticks around for most of this week. Mid 90s again for afternoon temperatures under sunshine and passing clouds. Light northeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Tuesday will be pleasant with highs in the mid 90s, mostly sunny skies and light northeast winds. Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies with highs climbing back into the upper 90s. Winds out of the north at 5 to 15mph.

By Thursday, the center of high pressure starts to retreat back east. This will return the excessive heat/ dry weather pattern we’ve been dealing with. Plenty of sunshine on tap for Thursday with high temperatures on either side of 100°. South winds return at 5 to 15mph. Sunny skies and triple digit high temperatures for next Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Morning temperatures Tuesday through Friday will start in the low to mid 60s. After today, precipitation chances will stay near zero all week long. This, unfortunately, will aid the ongoing flash drought development across the Red River Valley.

Have a great Sunday! -LW

