Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Cooler (but average) temperatures stick around most of this week | 8/27AM

By Thursday, the center of high pressure starts to retreat back east. This will return the...
By Thursday, the center of high pressure starts to retreat back east. This will return the excessive heat/ dry weather pattern we’ve been dealing with.
By Lexie Walker
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The cold front will be cooling temperatures off this afternoon by nearly 10 degrees for many locations! Highs this afternoon will climb into the mid 90s. That’s a lot better than the 107° we saw yesterday in Lawton or the 109° in Wichita Falls. For today, mostly sunny skies with passing clouds from time to time. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s. Rain showers remain limited for everyone but a passing shower can’t be ruled out. Severe weather is not expected but cloud to ground lightning and a brief heavy rainfall are a threat with any storm that develops. The lightning may spark some wildfires so make sure to report any flames/smoke to local authorizes quickly.

Overnight, look for mostly clear skies with temperatures in the mid 60s to get your Monday morning started. The cooler (but actually average) weather sticks around for most of this week. Mid 90s again for afternoon temperatures under sunshine and passing clouds. Light northeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Tuesday will be pleasant with highs in the mid 90s, mostly sunny skies and light northeast winds. Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies with highs climbing back into the upper 90s. Winds out of the north at 5 to 15mph.

By Thursday, the center of high pressure starts to retreat back east. This will return the excessive heat/ dry weather pattern we’ve been dealing with. Plenty of sunshine on tap for Thursday with high temperatures on either side of 100°. South winds return at 5 to 15mph. Sunny skies and triple digit high temperatures for next Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Morning temperatures Tuesday through Friday will start in the low to mid 60s. After today, precipitation chances will stay near zero all week long. This, unfortunately, will aid the ongoing flash drought development across the Red River Valley.

Have a great Sunday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after a body was found behind Mattress King
Body found behind Lawton business
Dymond Johnson
Lawton woman kicks officer in the face, authorities say
A woman is facing serious jail time on charges of burglary and stealing a vehicle, all while...
Lawton woman steals vehicle and taunts officers before capture, authorities say
Gunshots disrupted a football game at Oklahoma's Choctaw High School on Friday night.
Police say 1 teenager is dead, 2 people wounded after shooting at Oklahoma high school football game
Onreka Johnson is one of four candidates running for the Ward 7 seat.
Election Preview: Onreka Johnson, Ward 7 Candidate

Latest News

Cold front rolls through tonight | 8/26 PM
Cold front rolls through tonight | 8/26 PM
Afternoon highs stay in the 90s after today | 8/26 AM
Afternoon highs stay in the 90s after today | 8/26 AM
A cold front moves in Sunday with cooler temperatures into early next week
A cold front moves in Sunday with cooler temperatures into early next week | 8/25PM
A cold front moves in Sunday with cooler temperatures into early next week
A cold front moves in Sunday with cooler temperatures into early next week | 8/25PM