Pet of The Week

Lawton authorities investigate structure fire

By Destany Fuller
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters responded to a structure fire on Dearborn Ave. just after four p.m. Saturday evening.

Fire marshals on scene told 7News they believe the structure was abandoned. They also said the structure is a total loss.

There was no one inside, and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of that fire is under investigation.

