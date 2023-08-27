Lawton authorities investigate structure fire
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters responded to a structure fire on Dearborn Ave. just after four p.m. Saturday evening.
Fire marshals on scene told 7News they believe the structure was abandoned. They also said the structure is a total loss.
There was no one inside, and no injuries have been reported.
The cause of that fire is under investigation.
