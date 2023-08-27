Expert Connections
Seasonable temperatures stick around for the week ahead! | 8/27PM

Seasonable temperatures stick around for the week ahead!
By Lexie Walker
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Overnight, look for mostly clear skies with temperatures in the mid 60s to get your Monday morning started. The cooler (but actually average) weather sticks around for most of the week ahead. Mid 90s again for afternoon temperatures under mostly sunny skies. Light northeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Tuesday will be pleasant with highs in the mid 90s light northeast winds. We’ll start the day with partly cloudy skies but sunshine will return later on in the day. Wednesday will see sunny skies with highs climbing back into the upper 90s. Winds out of the northeast at 5 to 15mph.

By Thursday, the center of high pressure starts to retreat back east. This will return the excessive heat/ dry weather pattern we’ve been dealing with. Plenty of sunshine on tap for Thursday with high temperatures on either side of 100°. South winds return at 5 to 15mph. Sunny skies and triple digit high temperatures for next Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Morning temperatures Tuesday through Friday will start in the low to mid 60s. After today, precipitation chances will stay near zero all week long. This, unfortunately, will aid the ongoing flash drought development across the Red River Valley.

Have a great Sunday! -LW

