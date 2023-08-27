Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

WATCH: Bear cub rescued after its head gets stuck in plastic container

The park manager says the cub was very weak and dehydrated, and she doubts it would have survived another day without intervention. (SARAH LINDGREN via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS FORK, Pa. (CNN) - A Pennsylvania woman was in the right place at the right time when she came to the rescue of a bear cub.

Sarah Lindgren, who is a park manager, was driving through Cross Fork last weekend when she spotted a bear cub with a plastic container on its head. She says she actually thought it was dead when she first saw it.

It took Lindgren about 10 seconds to free the cub, which eventually climbed into a tree.

Lindgren says the cub was very weak and dehydrated, and she doubts it would have survived another day without intervention.

She didn’t see a mother bear around. However, she believes the cub is roughly 8 months old, which means it is old enough to survive on its own.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after a body was found behind Mattress King
Body found behind Lawton business
Dymond Johnson
Lawton woman kicks officer in the face, authorities say
A woman is facing serious jail time on charges of burglary and stealing a vehicle, all while...
Lawton woman steals vehicle and taunts officers before capture, authorities say
Gunshots disrupted a football game at Oklahoma's Choctaw High School on Friday night.
Police say 1 teenager is dead, 2 people wounded after shooting at Oklahoma high school football game
Onreka Johnson is one of four candidates running for the Ward 7 seat.
Election Preview: Onreka Johnson, Ward 7 Candidate

Latest News

The park manager says the cub was very weak and dehydrated, and she doubts it would have...
VIDEO: Park manager rescues bear cub with plastic container stuck on its head
Thousands gathered at the Lincoln Memorial to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Rev....
Civil rights activist speaks for March on Washington anniversary
FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
23 US Marines injured, some critically, in aircraft crash in Australia, officials say
A shooting during a White Sox game is raising questions about security at the ballpark and what...
2 women injured in shooting during Chicago White Sox game