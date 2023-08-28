Expert Connections
Barn destroyed in early morning fire in Comanche County

Fire happened near Meers-Porter Hill Road
A barn was destroyed just north of Meers-Porter Hill Road in Comanche County
By Kyle Weatherly
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A barn was destroyed by a fire early Monday morning in Comanche County, just off of US-62.

Firefighters from Porter Hill, Edgewater Park, and Elgin responded to the scene just north of Meers-Porter Hill road at approximately 3:00 a.m. They spent more than an hour battling the blaze.

There is currently no word on if there were any injuries as a result of the fire, and the cause is still being investigated at this time. You can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more.

The cause of that fire is under investigation.
