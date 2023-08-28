Barn destroyed in early morning fire in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A barn was destroyed by a fire early Monday morning in Comanche County, just off of US-62.

Firefighters from Porter Hill, Edgewater Park, and Elgin responded to the scene just north of Meers-Porter Hill road at approximately 3:00 a.m. They spent more than an hour battling the blaze.

There is currently no word on if there were any injuries as a result of the fire, and the cause is still being investigated at this time. You can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more.

