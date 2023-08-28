A California business is eyeing FISTA for possible future collaborations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The FISTA Innovation Park is being eyed by the California-based business, PicoGrid.

The company recently won a $950 million Pentagon contract. Picogrid’s technology has been used outside of the military space as well. In California, the technology was used to combat wildfires by using AI to detect ignitions within just seconds.

The recent visit to FISTA was to assess how PicoGrid’s mission aligns with the resources and objectives of FISTA and looking to possible future collaboration.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.