Pet of The Week

A California business is eyeing FISTA for possible future collaborations

The Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator in Lawton.
The Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator in Lawton.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The FISTA Innovation Park is being eyed by the California-based business, PicoGrid.

The company recently won a $950 million Pentagon contract. Picogrid’s technology has been used outside of the military space as well. In California, the technology was used to combat wildfires by using AI to detect ignitions within just seconds.

The recent visit to FISTA was to assess how PicoGrid’s mission aligns with the resources and objectives of FISTA and looking to possible future collaboration.

