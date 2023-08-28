Expert Connections
Don’t sweat it, the near-average temperatures are here to stay through Thursday | 8/28PM

Don’t sweat it, the near-average temperatures are here to stay through Thursday
By Lexie Walker
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The long-term forecast is simple: quiet and dry. Temperatures vary a little bit but at the end of the day, we’ll continue to see near-average high temperatures through Thursday afternoon.

Overnight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 60s walking out the door. By the afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny with many in the mid 90s. Light northeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 20s. I expect that most will stay dry but some short-term models suggest a pop up shower or two with coverage remaining very isolated.

Mostly clear skies heading into Wednesday with morning temperatures in the mid 60s. Generally sunny conditions with a few passing clouds during the day with highs in the mid to upper 90s. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph. We’ll stay in the upper 90s Thursday afternoon under ample sunshine with light southeast winds.

By Friday, the ridge of high pressure settles in overhead returning widespread high temperatures into the triple digits. Sunshine and high temperatures above 100 degrees stays around through the weekend and early next week.

All this week will be rain free across Texoma, which will continue to make our drought conditions worse in Texoma. We are currently experiencing a flash drought from minimal rain and excessive heat. This drought will create favorable fire conditions across the area as we head into the end of the summer months, possibly damage crops and lower the moisture content in the soil.

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

