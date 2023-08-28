Haley’s Heroes: Stephens Co. Humane Society long-timers find homes

Expert Connections
By Haley Wilson and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DUCNAN, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s now time for another Haley’s Heroes and this one warms my heart.

Several dogs from the Stephens County Humane Society have found “fur-ever” homes recently. One of those dogs is Gwen.

She was at the shelter for more than 200 days before finally getting adopted. Officials with the Stephens County Humane Society say they’re delighted that she’s found a home of her own.

She’s not the only one, they’ve had three long-timers get adopted recently, and they couldn’t be more pleased.

