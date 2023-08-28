Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

High school football coach caught on video striking player on sideline during game

A high school football coach was arrested after he was caught on video punching a player during a game.
By Talgat Almanov, Joshua Skinner and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - A Mays High School football coach punched a player during a game on Saturday and was escorted off the field by police, a district spokesman said.

The incident happened during the first quarter of the game against Douglas County that took place as part of the Great Atlanta Bash at Eddie. S Henderson Stadium at Midtown High School in Atlanta.

An Atlanta Public Schools spokesman said it was a lay coach - someone who coaches while holding a job outside of the education field - who physically assaulted a player. The coach was removed from the sidelines by a police officer and taken into custody.

A high school football player is bent over after an apparent punch from a coach Saturday during...
A high school football player is bent over after an apparent punch from a coach Saturday during a game in midtown Atlanta.(Source: WANF/CNN/file)

“A lay coach for Mays High School, who is not a classroom instructor, is in police custody after an incident that occurred on the sideline during the school’s game this afternoon against Douglas County High School,” spokesman Seth Coleman said in a statement. “The lay coach will be charged with simple battery and face administrative charges from the district.”

Before the punch, the coach is seen yelling at the player. After he hits him, the player appears to be in visible pain and doubles over.

Mays lost the game 42-48 to Douglas County.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of that fire is under investigation.
Lawton authorities investigate structure fire
Dymond Johnson
Lawton woman kicks officer in the face, authorities say
Police investigating after a body was found behind Mattress King
Body found behind Lawton business
A woman is facing serious jail time on charges of burglary and stealing a vehicle, all while...
Lawton woman steals vehicle and taunts officers before capture, authorities say
Hiking is only allowed between sunrise and 10 a.m., with the trails and Mt. Scott roadway...
Wildlife Refuge issues emergency closure order

Latest News

Barn destroyed in fire near Meers-Porter Hill Rd
Barn destroyed in early morning fire in Comanche County
A woman attending a vigil for the victims of Saturday's mass shooting bows her head in prayer...
Jacksonville killings refocus attention on the city’s racist past and the struggle to move on
Officials say a federal hate crime investigation is underway after a shooting left three dead...
Investigation underway in Jacksonville mass shooting
High temperatures in the 90s to begin the week, but triple digits return on the weekend | 8/28 AM
High temperatures in the 90s to begin the week, but triple digits return on the weekend | 8/28 AM