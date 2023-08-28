High temperatures in the 90s to begin the week, but triple digits return on the weekend | 8/28 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning will start with temperatures sitting in the upper 60s with sunrise just after 7 a.m. The skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day with northeast winds at 5 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs today will be in the low 90s, which is much cooler than most of August has been in Texoma. Today will be the coolest temperatures for the next 7 days.

Tuesday through Thursday this week will be similar with afternoon highs in the mid-90s on each day. Tuesday skies will be partly cloudy with a slim chance for an isolated shower or two, but I anticipate the majority of us to remain dry. Wednesday night into Thursday, winds will shift from north to south, which will then start a warming trend into the weekend.

This upcoming weekend temperatures will return to the triple digits. Skies will stay mostly sunny on each day with south winds at 5 to 15 mph.

This week a dry pattern will continue across Texoma, which will continue to make our drought conditions worse in Texoma. We are currently experiencing a flash drought from minimal rain and excessive heat. This drought will create favorable fire conditions across the area as we head into the end of the summer months.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.