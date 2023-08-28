Expert Connections
High temperatures in the 90s to begin the week, but triple digits return on the weekend | 8/28 AM

Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s today.
By Alex Searl
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning will start with temperatures sitting in the upper 60s with sunrise just after 7 a.m. The skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day with northeast winds at 5 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs today will be in the low 90s, which is much cooler than most of August has been in Texoma. Today will be the coolest temperatures for the next 7 days.

Tuesday through Thursday this week will be similar with afternoon highs in the mid-90s on each day. Tuesday skies will be partly cloudy with a slim chance for an isolated shower or two, but I anticipate the majority of us to remain dry. Wednesday night into Thursday, winds will shift from north to south, which will then start a warming trend into the weekend.

This upcoming weekend temperatures will return to the triple digits. Skies will stay mostly sunny on each day with south winds at 5 to 15 mph.

This week a dry pattern will continue across Texoma, which will continue to make our drought conditions worse in Texoma. We are currently experiencing a flash drought from minimal rain and excessive heat. This drought will create favorable fire conditions across the area as we head into the end of the summer months.

