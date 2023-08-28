Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Hunters break state record for longest alligator ever caught

The department identified the hunters who made the catch as Tanner White (left), Don Woods...
The department identified the hunters who made the catch as Tanner White (left), Don Woods (center), Will Thomas (right) and Joey Clark (not pictured).(Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks)
By WDAM Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) – A new state record for the longest alligator caught in Mississippi was broken over the weekend.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, four hunters harvested a male alligator on Saturday in the West Central Alligator Hunting Zone, measuring 14 feet and 3 inches long.

The animal weighed 802.5 pounds.

The department identified the hunters who made the catch as Tanner White, Don Woods, Will Thomas and Joey Clark.

The previous record for longest alligator captured in Mississippi was set this past February. That alligator was 14 feet and ¾ in long.

The alligator hunting season on public waters opened Friday and will run through Sept. 5.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of that fire is under investigation.
Lawton authorities investigate structure fire
Dymond Johnson
Lawton woman kicks officer in the face, authorities say
Police investigating after a body was found behind Mattress King
Body found behind Lawton business
A woman is facing serious jail time on charges of burglary and stealing a vehicle, all while...
Lawton woman steals vehicle and taunts officers before capture, authorities say
Hiking is only allowed between sunrise and 10 a.m., with the trails and Mt. Scott roadway...
Wildlife Refuge issues emergency closure order

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Judge sets trial date for Trump in federal case accusing him of plotting to overturn results of 2020 election
President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio...
Biden and Harris will meet with King’s family on 60th anniversary of the March on Washington
Officials say salmon sharks can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh almost 1,000 pounds.
Shark spotted on river shore, wildlife experts say
Rite Aid is reportedly preparing to file bankruptcy, according to a report in the Wall Street...
Rite Aid preparing bankruptcy filing to avoid opioid lawsuits, report says
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, May 9, 2023, in Miami....
As Idalia nears, Florida officials warn of ‘potentially widespread’ gas contamination