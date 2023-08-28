Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton Community Theatre hosting auditions for ‘The Rocky Horror Show’

Lawton Community Theatre (Source KSWO)
Lawton Community Theatre (Source KSWO)
By Cade Taylor and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Community Theatre is hosting auditions for their production of, “The Rocky Horror Show,” tonight, Aug. 28, 2023, and tomorrow, Aug. 29.

Auditions will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. both nights at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium. Anyone looking to audition needs to have 16 to 24 bars prepared with their own music and will have to participate in a dance or movement call.

Participants will also be asked to do a cold reading from the script. If you have a question regarding the audition, you can call 580-355-1600 or email director@lctok.com.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the human remains found in 2022 near a drainage...
LPD: Human remains found in December 2022 were those of Kyle Ketchum
Hiking is only allowed between sunrise and 10 a.m., with the trails and Mt. Scott roadway...
Wildlife Refuge issues emergency closure order
The cause of that fire is under investigation.
Lawton authorities investigate structure fire
Dymond Johnson
Lawton woman kicks officer in the face, authorities say
Police investigating after a body was found behind Mattress King
Body found behind Lawton business

Latest News

Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 60s walking out the door
Don’t sweat it, the near-average temperatures are here to stay through Thursday | 8/28PM
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the human remains found in 2022 near a drainage...
LPD: Human remains found in December 2022 were those of Kyle Ketchum
Barn destroyed in fire near Meers-Porter Hill Rd
Barn destroyed in early morning fire in Comanche County
High temperatures in the 90s to begin the week, but triple digits return on the weekend | 8/28 AM
High temperatures in the 90s to begin the week, but triple digits return on the weekend | 8/28 AM