Lawton Community Theatre hosting auditions for ‘The Rocky Horror Show’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Community Theatre is hosting auditions for their production of, “The Rocky Horror Show,” tonight, Aug. 28, 2023, and tomorrow, Aug. 29.

Auditions will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. both nights at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium. Anyone looking to audition needs to have 16 to 24 bars prepared with their own music and will have to participate in a dance or movement call.

Participants will also be asked to do a cold reading from the script. If you have a question regarding the audition, you can call 580-355-1600 or email director@lctok.com.

