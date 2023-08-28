Lawton High School going back to in-person learning

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After close to two weeks of virtual learning, Lawton High School will finally return to the building for in-person classes.

The school made the announcement in a post to social media Sunday, saying repairs are finally complete.

Wolverines will report to Lawton High School on Monday, August 28th. School starts at 7:30 a.m..

