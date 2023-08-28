Expert Connections
Lawton High School going back to in-person learning

The announcement was made in a Facebook post on Sunday.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After close to two weeks of virtual learning, Lawton High School will finally return to the building for in-person classes.

The school made the announcement in a post to social media Sunday, saying repairs are finally complete.

Wolverines will report to Lawton High School on Monday, August 28th. School starts at 7:30 a.m..

