Lawton Public Schools to implement new safety measures

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After the recent shooting in Choctaw, LPS has added safety measures to keep weapons out of its athletic events.

The district already had a plan to keep students safe both in the classroom and on the field, but is taking extra precaution.

”100% safety, that’s our goal,” said Superintendent Kevin Hime. “We just want to be safe, we want to make sure we’re able to continue to have events that are safe.”

He cited safety as the district’s number one priority, and the reason for some of its new safety policies.

”We’re gonna have police officers with wands and wand everybody before they go in,” Hime explained. “If you have a bag, we’re going to wand it and look in it. We’re not going to allow students to bring backpacks into the game.”

With the highly anticipated game between Lawton MacArthur and Eisenhower Friday, those changes will start this week.

”We have officers at every game, officers patrol the stands -- we watch all the gates, watch everybody who comes in, so just a few extra security precautions,” said Lawton Public School Police Department’s Chief, Josh Seely.

In an Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association meeting Monday, officials said they want to leave safety decisions up to each specific district.

“We want to be there to support them in what they do, and yeah, we want to provide any resource that we can for them,’ David Jackson said. “Again, we’re going to steer away from telling them exactly what to do.”

LPS officials held a meeting Monday morning discussing the new measures, along with their plans going forward.

”We take pride in securing our schools and our events and things like that. This isn’t anything new to us,” Seely said. “It’s just a little added security precautions that we have in our plan.”

Another change surrounds middle school students, who will now require a parent or guardian to get into games.

Anyone with questions about LPS security should contact its administration.

