Pet of The Week

LPD: Human remains found in December 2022 were those of Kyle Ketchum

The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the human remains found in 2022 near a drainage tunnel in Lawton was Kyle Ketchum.(KSWO)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed that the human remains found at the intersection of Rogers Lane and 38th Street on Dec. 5, 2022, have been identified as Kyle Ketchum.

Ketchum was reported missing earlier in 2022 from Oklahoma City when he fell out of contact with both friends and family. On Friday, Aug. 26, 2023, it was learned that the remains found on Dec. 5, 2022 were those of the 29-year-old Lawton man.

