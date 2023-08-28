Expert Connections
Ogunbowale scores 29 as the Wings knock the Mercury out of playoff contention with 77-74 win

Arike Ogunbowale scored 29 points to rally the Dallas Wings to a 77-74 victory over Phoenix, eliminating the Mercury from playoff contention
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 29 points to rally the Dallas Wings to a 77-74 victory over Phoenix on Sunday, eliminating the Mercury from playoff contention.

Dallas (19-16), which currently sits in fourth place, will have to wait at least one more game before clinching a homecourt advantage in the first round after the Chicago Sky beat the Seattle Storm 90-85 on Sunday.

Phoenix lost its fifth straight game and failed to make the playoffs for the first time in 10 seasons. That run was the longest active streak in the WNBA, according to ESPN.

Ogunbowale made 8 of 22 shots from the floor for the Wings, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. She was 9 for 9 at the free-throw line. Kalani Brown added 12 points off the bench. Natasha Howard totaled 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Moriah Jefferson had 20 points, five assists and four rebounds to pace the last-place Mercury (9-25). Brittney Griner scored 19, while Megan Gustafson pitched in with 11 points, three rebounds and a pair of assists off the bench.

Griner scored eight points to help Phoenix take a 22-18 after one quarter. Sug Sutton hit a 3-pointer and scored seven in the second period as the Mercury took a 42-35 lead into intermission.

Teaira McCowan scored seven in the third quarter and Dallas rallied to knot the score at 55 by the end of the period.

Ogunbowale sank a 3-pointer to give Dallas a 58-57 lead with 8:50 remaining in the game and the Wings never trailed again.

Dallas was coming off a home-and-home sweep by the Minnesota Lynx.

The Wings won all four games against the Mercury this season.

___ AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

