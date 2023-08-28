Rollover wreck outside of Devol leads one to be medevac’d

DEVOL, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck took place on Highway 70 and Road 2460 in Devol, around 3 p.m., Aug. 28, 2023.

A white truck was eastbound on Highway 70 before it went left of the center lane and eventually off the roadway where it struck a concrete culvert, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The vehicle then rolled an undetermined amount of times before coming to a rest upside down. The driver was taken away by survival flight and the passenger of the vehicle was treated at the scene, according to officials.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is remaining at the scene to investigate the cause of the crash. Walters Wrecker with the help of Devol and Randlett Fire Departments are cleaning up the roadway.

The road will remain closed until the clean up is complete.

