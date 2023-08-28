Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Rollover wreck outside of Devol leads one to be medevac’d

Survival flight at crash site outside of Devol.
Survival flight at crash site outside of Devol.(KSWO)
By Justin Stevens and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEVOL, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck took place on Highway 70 and Road 2460 in Devol, around 3 p.m., Aug. 28, 2023.

A white truck was eastbound on Highway 70 before it went left of the center lane and eventually off the roadway where it struck a concrete culvert, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The vehicle then rolled an undetermined amount of times before coming to a rest upside down. The driver was taken away by survival flight and the passenger of the vehicle was treated at the scene, according to officials.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is remaining at the scene to investigate the cause of the crash. Walters Wrecker with the help of Devol and Randlett Fire Departments are cleaning up the roadway.

The road will remain closed until the clean up is complete.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the human remains found in 2022 near a drainage...
LPD: Human remains found in December 2022 were those of Kyle Ketchum
Hiking is only allowed between sunrise and 10 a.m., with the trails and Mt. Scott roadway...
Wildlife Refuge issues emergency closure order
The cause of that fire is under investigation.
Lawton authorities investigate structure fire
Dymond Johnson
Lawton woman kicks officer in the face, authorities say
Police investigating after a body was found behind Mattress King
Body found behind Lawton business

Latest News

Three dogs in Stephens Co. find their "fur-ever" homes
Haley’s Heroes: Stephens Co. Humane Society long-timers find homes
Don’t sweat it, the near-average temperatures are here to stay through Thursday
Don’t sweat it, the near-average temperatures are here to stay through Thursday | 8/28PM
Lawton Community Theatre (Source KSWO)
Lawton Community Theatre hosting auditions for ‘The Rocky Horror Show’
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the human remains found in 2022 near a drainage...
LPD: Human remains found in December 2022 were those of Kyle Ketchum