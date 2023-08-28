Wildlife Refuge issues emergency closure order

Expert Connections
By Destany Fuller
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge has put an emergency closure order in place.

The refuge made the announcement in a post to Facebook, saying they’re quote “experiencing extreme heat with multiple heat related search and rescues.”

Because of this, hiking is only allowed between sunrise and 10 a.m.. As long as the order is in place, hikers must be off the trails and Mt. Scott roadway by then.

The refuge added that hikers should bring plenty of water, and wear loose, light-colored clothes and a hat while under the order.

The refuge will stay open to the public for fishing, picnicking and other activities.

