3rd Annual Rowdy Swanson Memorial Bull Riding event takes place September 9

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 3rd Annual Rowdy Swanson Memorial Bull Riding event is happening on September 9.

Jarrel Swanson, father of the late Rowdy and the event’s organizer, joins 7News to discuss the event.

Jarrel says Rowdy was a member of the rodeo team at Oklahoma State and received his pro card in order to ride in professional events. In 2020, Rowdy was killed in a bull riding event at a rodeo in Mineral Wells, TX. There was an endowed scholarship set up in his honor at OSU to assist those who are looking to participate in rodeo at the collegiate level. The event is to honor his life and legacy.

The event will see 40 bulls and over 30 riders participating. There will be vendors, silent auctions and cash scrambles. The cash scramble will include events for boys and girls with the winners receiving a bicycle.

There will be a double amputee skydiver who will be coming to the event this year to present the American flag during the opening ceremonies.

All funds from the event go towards the Rowdy Swanson Memorial Scholarship at OSU where over $70,000 has been raised to help those seeking to pursue rodeo at the collegiate level.

The event is Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Stephens Co. Fairgrounds in the outdoor arena in Duncan.

For more information, contact (580) 467-5468.

