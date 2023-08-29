Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

COVID-19 is changing, but so is our immunity, experts say

Experts say our immunity has changed along with COVID-19. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the United States, but vaccines and immunity from prior infections have adjusted the way our bodies react to the virus that causes the disease.

The risk of hospitalization or death from the virus since the height of the pandemic has gone down, even as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are going up.

An estimated 97% of Americans either have some immunity from prior infection or through vaccination, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Still, new infections are happening every day and may be driven by people heading indoors and schools being back in session.

“That is usually what kicks off respiratory virus season, and that’s where we are right now,” said Anne Rimion, Department of Epidemiology professor at UCLA.

Health experts say the danger from COVID-19 is still there. CDC data shows about a 22% uptick in hospitalization and deaths in the most recent week of data, but that is lower than in years past and it is a large jump because cases were low before the uptick.

The threat of new variants remains. Scientists are keeping an eye on BA.2.86, which has been picked up in very low levels of U.S. wastewater.

Experts want to see if it is more infectious or if it causes more severe disease.

”At this point, we don’t know, but there are several mutations which make it a candidate to watch for these things,“ Rimion said.

CDC advisors are expected to meet on Sept. 12 to discuss whether to recommend an updated COVID-19 booster.

”What we anticipate is the people on the list to be encouraged will be people who are older. People who are immunocompromised, those are the people who should be first in line to get it and then we’ll learn from the CDC who’s next on the list,” Rimion said.

Health experts say the updated COVID-19 booster will target omicron subvariants. It will first have to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration before it could be up for recommendation by the CDC.

If all goes as expected, the booster could be available in the U.S. by mid-September.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the human remains found in 2022 near a drainage...
LPD: Human remains found in December 2022 were those of Kyle Ketchum
Hiking is only allowed between sunrise and 10 a.m., with the trails and Mt. Scott roadway...
Wildlife Refuge issues emergency closure order
Barn destroyed in fire near Meers-Porter Hill Rd
Barn destroyed in early morning fire in Comanche County
Survival flight at crash site outside of Devol.
Rollover wreck outside of Devol leads one to be medevac’d
The announcement was made in a Facebook post on Sunday.
Lawton High School going back to in-person learning

Latest News

Buddy and Howie’s candy store posted surveillance video of the incident on Facebook showing the...
Deer sneaks into candy store to satisfy sweet tooth cravings
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, adults injured in head-on crash between school bus and transit bus
FILE - The logo for 3M appears on a screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock...
3M agrees to pay $6 billion to settle earplug lawsuits from U.S. service members
Beach umbrella impales woman's leg
Flying beach umbrella impales woman’s leg
FILE - At least 60 pilots have been ordered to cease flying while their records are reviewed.
Nearly 5,000 pilots suspected of hiding serious medical issues, report says