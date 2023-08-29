Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Drought enforcers could be around for a while

Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KSWO) - The drought enforcers are a group of people keeping their eyes open for anyone who violates the current water restrictions.

Breaking stage one drought restrictions can cost money in the long run and enforcers may stick around for a while.

“They are checking for compliance to make sure that people are doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” said Cypress Water Treatment Plant Utilities Operations Manager, Daniel Nix.

Drought enforcers were put in place once the Stage 1 Drought restrictions were set. With combined lake levels of 58%, enforcers are going around the neighborhood after hours and on weekends to make sure residents are following the city’s rules.

“And if they’re not, then a citation is issued to correct that action. This year, in the last month in a half we’ve issued over 150 tickets,” said Nix

How would you know if an enforcer caught you breaking the rules?

“We will leave on your door a door hanger that says we’ve observed a violation of the ordinance and this lets you know what we saw this is not the citation this is not the ticket. It is just a courtesy and so the district court will send that citation and ticket to through the mail,” said Nix.

In order for Lake Level to get back to 65% we need lots and lots of rain and... “We need thunderstorms to come in and produce some really heavy rain and we really need a big flood to happen to fill those lakes back up,” said Ken Johnson, Chief Meteorologist News Channel 6. According to Johnson, our current dry conditions aren’t giving any promises.

“I do not like the way the current weather pattern looks. We’re locked in this hot dry weather pattern and I think it’s going to persist for most of the month of September and I don’t foresee us getting out of this drought any time soon,” Johnson.

“Everybody needs to do their part to ensure that we have adequate water resources for health and for our economy and conservation is just one piece of that puzzle,” said Nix.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the human remains found in 2022 near a drainage...
LPD: Human remains found in December 2022 were those of Kyle Ketchum
Hiking is only allowed between sunrise and 10 a.m., with the trails and Mt. Scott roadway...
Wildlife Refuge issues emergency closure order
Barn destroyed in fire near Meers-Porter Hill Rd
Barn destroyed in early morning fire in Comanche County
Survival flight at crash site outside of Devol.
Rollover wreck outside of Devol leads one to be medevac’d
With the highly anticipated game between Lawton MacArthur and Eisenhower Friday, those changes...
Lawton Public Schools to implement new safety measures

Latest News

The truck involved in the crash on Wolf Road, about a quarter mile west of Highway 58.
Truck and farm equipment collision causes roadway to shutdown
Corey Trumbull found guilty of murder
Corey Trumbull found guilty of murder
An arrest warrant has been issued for Darren Wayne Alaniz, according to court documents.
Stephens County man accused of embezzling over $1 million from business owned by State Representative
OSBI has confirmed they are investigating the deaths of two inmates at the Comanche County...
Two deaths at Comanche County Detention Center under OSBI investigation