Drought enforcers could be around for a while

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KSWO) - The drought enforcers are a group of people keeping their eyes open for anyone who violates the current water restrictions.

Breaking stage one drought restrictions can cost money in the long run and enforcers may stick around for a while.

“They are checking for compliance to make sure that people are doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” said Cypress Water Treatment Plant Utilities Operations Manager, Daniel Nix.

Drought enforcers were put in place once the Stage 1 Drought restrictions were set. With combined lake levels of 58%, enforcers are going around the neighborhood after hours and on weekends to make sure residents are following the city’s rules.

“And if they’re not, then a citation is issued to correct that action. This year, in the last month in a half we’ve issued over 150 tickets,” said Nix

How would you know if an enforcer caught you breaking the rules?

“We will leave on your door a door hanger that says we’ve observed a violation of the ordinance and this lets you know what we saw this is not the citation this is not the ticket. It is just a courtesy and so the district court will send that citation and ticket to through the mail,” said Nix.

In order for Lake Level to get back to 65% we need lots and lots of rain and... “We need thunderstorms to come in and produce some really heavy rain and we really need a big flood to happen to fill those lakes back up,” said Ken Johnson, Chief Meteorologist News Channel 6. According to Johnson, our current dry conditions aren’t giving any promises.

“I do not like the way the current weather pattern looks. We’re locked in this hot dry weather pattern and I think it’s going to persist for most of the month of September and I don’t foresee us getting out of this drought any time soon,” Johnson.

“Everybody needs to do their part to ensure that we have adequate water resources for health and for our economy and conservation is just one piece of that puzzle,” said Nix.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.