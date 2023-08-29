Duncan travelers experience road closures

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - U.S. 81 and Main Street in Duncan are narrowing today, Aug. 29, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for repairs.

The left lanes as well as the left turn lanes of north and southbound U.S. 81 will be closed during that time. The Southbound U.S. 81 turn to eastbound Main Street and the northbound U.S. 81 turn to westbound Main Street will be closed as well.

During the repair time, westbound Main Street traffic will not be able to turn south to U.S. 81 and eastbound Main Street traffic will not be able to turn north onto U.S. 81.

There will be flaggers within this area to help direct traffic. Drivers are being encouraged to find an alternate route in order to avoid the repair area.

