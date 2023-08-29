Election Preview: Carolyn Shyne, Ward 8 candidate

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Carolyn Shyne is running to be the next Ward 8 council representative for the City of Lawton. Shyne moved to Lawton three years ago from California. She said everywhere she’s lived, she’s seen needs from people in the community.

“The public is always crying out for something - this, that and the other thing - and I feel like I have a voice to speak,” she said. “Sometimes, we might need somebody to speak up for us.”

Shyne, a mother of three who has retired after working 38 years as a nurse, security guard, and at a lighting company, says she wants to be there for people. She believes one of the biggest issues facing the citizens of Lawton are the streets.

“I’ve heard that they were gonna repair some of them, and it takes time, a little at a time, but so that nobody is forgetting to help, to do something about it. Hopefully, we can all work together work things out,” she said.

She said she’s attended several Lawton city council meetings and likes what the city is doing with the community centers. Shyne said while living in California, her advocacy led to streets being repaired, crosswalks being added, and septic tanks being cleaned. She hopes to keep that momentum if elected.

“What would I do? Any and everything I could possibly do,” she said. “I would turn into Donald Trump. Until they say: ‘no, you can’t do that.’ I’m sure if they pull the strings and say no, you can’t do certain things, then you can’t do it.”

Shyne said if you’d like reach out to her, you can find her on Facebook. Election Day is on September 12th.

