Family of Kyle Ketchum highlights life

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “He’s wrapped in God’s arms, and he’s with his sister and his dad and everybody there,” said Kyle Ketchum’s mother, Rachel Hamilton.

The family is in mourning after learning police identified remains found last year as belonging to their son. They’re also making sure his death isn’t in vain.

”I so want my son’s death to have a purpose. So, I set up a Gofundme account and the proceeds will be donated to a couple of centers in Oklahoma that provide free rehab to help addicts that can not afford it,” she said. “The programming is extremely underfunded but beneficial.”

Ketchum was reported missing in 2022 after family and friends said they couldn’t get in contact with him.

His remains were found in December of the same year, and were positively identified just last week.

Hamilton said, as a mother, she knew something was wrong after not hearing from Kyle.

”It was very odd, he was always reaching out to somebody,” she said.

Now having lost two of her children, Hamilton said she’s holding on with her family’s support.

”It’s hard, you would never think you’d lose two children in a year,” she said. “It’s very hard, I’m just thankful that I still have my oldest daughter. It’s very hard.”

Hamilton said she will donate all proceeds from her Gofundme in Kyle’s name. Those interested in donating to that effort can find the link here.

