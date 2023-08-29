Fire breaks out at recycling center in Tennessee

Expert Connections
On Monday, Cocke County dispatch officials said crews were fighting a fire at a warehouse on Highway 25E.
By Carissa Simpson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Crews were fighting a fire at a recycling center in Newport, Tennessee, on Monday.

Jefferson Cocke County Utility District officials reported that the fire started at about 8 p.m. at a warehouse off Highway 25 East. The business, Scott Recycling, is listed at that address.

Gas companies cut the gas lines to avoid any explosions.

Cocke County Sheriff CJ Ball said the building is a total loss, but there were no injuries reported and no indication that anyone was in the building at the time of the fire.

Several agencies are responding to help fight the flames including the Newport Fire Department, White Pine Fire Department and Dandridge Fire Department.

Ball said there is not believed to be any further risk to the public right now besides the flames.

A fire broke out at a warehouse at Scott Recylcing on 25E in Newport.
A fire broke out at a warehouse at Scott Recylcing on 25E in Newport.(WVLT News)

