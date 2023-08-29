Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Students, adults injured in head-on crash between school bus and transit bus

Authorities are responding to a bus crash in Nashville Tuesday morning.
Authorities are responding to a bus crash in Nashville Tuesday morning.(Source: WSMV)
By Tony Garcia, Joylyn Bukovac and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Metro Nashville Police responded to a crash involving two buses and at least two other vehicles near the airport on Tuesday morning.

Three students and three adults were taken to hospitals.

A charter school bus transporting students and a WeGo transit bus collided head-on just before 6:30 a.m. on Elm Hill Pike between I-40 and Patio Drive. At least two other vehicles crashed as a result of the buses colliding.

Nashville Fire confirms that one adult was taken to the hospital in critical condition. One adult passenger on the transit bus was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, and an adult driver of one of the other vehicles was also taken to the with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three children from the school bus were transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. The other children on the bus were reunited with their families.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the human remains found in 2022 near a drainage...
LPD: Human remains found in December 2022 were those of Kyle Ketchum
Hiking is only allowed between sunrise and 10 a.m., with the trails and Mt. Scott roadway...
Wildlife Refuge issues emergency closure order
Barn destroyed in fire near Meers-Porter Hill Rd
Barn destroyed in early morning fire in Comanche County
Survival flight at crash site outside of Devol.
Rollover wreck outside of Devol leads one to be medevac’d
The announcement was made in a Facebook post on Sunday.
Lawton High School going back to in-person learning

Latest News

Experts say our immunity has changed along with COVID-19.
COVID-19 is changing, but so is our immunity
Temperatures will stay in the 90s to end the month of August | 8/29 AM
Temperatures will stay in the 90s to end the month of August | 8/29 AM
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., bottom center, ends up on the turf as field...
Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. knocked over by fan charging field in Colorado
A neurosurgeon investigating a woman’s mystery symptoms in Australia plucked a worm from the...
Neurosurgeon plucks worm from woman's brain