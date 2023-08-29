MacArthur looks forward to Eisenhower matchup after dominant performance
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The MacArthur Highlanders look to continue their high level of play after a dominant performance against John Marshall in Week 0. This week, the Highlanders face off against cross-town foe, Eisenhower.
CORRECTION: In MacArthur’s Week 0 matchup against John Marshall, the final score was 60-6. This is in correction to a statement made on-air that the final score was 53-0.
