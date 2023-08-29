Many Lawton repair shops are dealing with glass backlogs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some people are still feeling the effects of the June storm that left many with broken windshields and home windows.

Shane Burk Services, a Lawton repair shop, has been dealing with a large rush of repairs since before the storm even hit because of the Elgin storm that happened a few days prior.

The shop is one of many dealing with a backlog on glass to repair windows on homes and cars, pushing back their turnaround time on over 3,000 repair requests.

Manager Ryan Burk explained the glass backlog and how it’s impacted their workload.

“A lot of it has to do with the numbers of pieces of glass that we’re ordering due to the delivery trucks being able to haul that much,” Burk said. “We’ve told multiple customers for multiple weeks we order more pieces of glass a day than can get delivered to us or that our manufacturers have the drivers to deliver to us without taking a break and getting some rest.”

Burk added that he is appreciative of his customers for their patience during this time.

