Monday with the Mayor: Altus City Manager, Gary Jones, discusses drought, reservoir

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - During this week’s edition of Monday with the Mayor, 7News spoke with Altus City Manager, Gary Jones, in lieu of the mayor to discuss the current happenings.

There was a gas leak at the Jackson County Court House that was caused by construction as the line was originally labeled as evacuated, however, it was active.

The same day as the leak, there was a bomb scare at the high school with a response from the city and Fort Sill’s bomb squad, which was a false alarm.

The City of Altus is struggling with drought and has implemented water restrictions as the reservoir looks to keep up with the lack of rainfall. There are different sources from which the city gets water such as wells out of Texas, however, the city is hoping to address this issue with a current reservoir project.

The project involves a reservoir in town which has been drained to be redone. There has been a pipeline placed around it which will act as a backup water supply as well as recreational activities throughout the city.

