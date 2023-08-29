Stephens County man accused of embezzling over $1 million from business owned by State Representative

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Darren Wayne Alaniz has been charged with six counts of felony embezzlement, according to court documents.

The affidavit states that officials in Stephens County were alerted to the possible embezzlement when Brad Boles, owner of Philtek Services and the State Representative for Oklahoma House District 51, realized that Alaniz was receiving unauthorized W-2 payments from the company totaling over $1 million. Alaniz was employed by Philtek from 2017 to July 2022.

Alaniz, who was authorized to submit and review all of Philtek’s employee payroll information including for himself, was paid a combination of regular pay, bonuses and expense reimbursements during the time period the alleged embezzlement took place, according to court documents.

The unauthorized payments continued to happen until Alaniz’s manager credentials were revoked by the Philtek owners, according to the affidavit.

Court documents state that Alaniz reportedly sent an email to Boles in September 2022 claiming he would pay the money back pending a sale of a store. The affidavit also states that Alaniz proposed he would even apply for a $1,500,000 life insurance policy and would put Boles as the beneficiary.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.