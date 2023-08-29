Storms possible early this evening out west but most will stay dry | 8/29PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today has been another pleasant day with air temperatures in the mid 90s. A weak disturbance is moving in which could result in isolated showers for far western counties. Isolated showers could clip areas west of Altus. Severe weather is not expected but what there could be some wind gusts up to 50mph along with heavy rainfall, thunder and lightning. This threat will drop off after 9 this evening.

Overnight, skies will be mostly clear with temperatures in the mid 60s. Skies all day long tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Thursday morning will start in the low 60s with clear skies and light winds. The forecast as the day goes on won’t be much different: we’ll see sunny skies all day long and southeast winds at 5 to 15mph. High temperatures will warm into the upper 90s.

Copy Thursday’s forecast and paste it for Friday but highs will reach the triple digits.

Saturday and Sunday will be much of the same. Mostly sunny skies with highs around 100 degrees. Light southeast to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Winds will pick up heading into Monday with anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s. Mostly sunny skies with highs yet again in the triple digits. On the bright side, we’ll at least have a breeze!

Fire danger climbs into the elevated category starting Friday due to hot temperatures, south winds and low relative humidity.

High pressure will eventually shift east of our area which could bring a disturbance through the middle of next week, which could result in rain for some.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

