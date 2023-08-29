Expert Connections
Temperatures will stay in the 90s to end the month of August | 8/29 AM

Afternoon highs today will reach the mid-90s.
By Alex Searl
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning temperatures will start in the mid-60s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will start to warm quickly when the sun comes out by getting to the mid-80s by noon, and the mid-90s as our afternoon high. Winds will stay out of the north at 5 to 15 mph. There is a very small chance for a shower or two in western Texoma. While the majority of us will remain completely dry, a few lucky areas may get some rainfall.

Temperatures both tomorrow and Thursday will stay in the 90s for afternoon highs with sunny skies. The warm up will start early Thursday morning when winds shift from north to south. This will start to bring warm air into Texoma from the south. While Thursday will still sit in the 90s, temperatures will increase by Friday for afternoon highs into the triple digits. Triple digit heat will carry into the weekend.

With temperatures warming at the end of the week, fire weather will become a concern as soon as Friday. There will most likely be an elevated fire risk on each day this weekend, so be sure not to use fire outdoors.

Have a great Tuesday!

Don’t sweat it, the near-average temperatures are here to stay through Thursday
Don’t sweat it, the near-average temperatures are here to stay through Thursday
Temperatures will stay in the 90s to end the month of August | 8/29 AM
High temperatures in the 90s to begin the week, but triple digits return on the weekend | 8/28 AM
