Pet of The Week

Truck and farm equipment collision causes roadway to shutdown

The truck involved in the crash on Wolf Road, about a quarter mile west of Highway 58.
The truck involved in the crash on Wolf Road, about a quarter mile west of Highway 58.(KSWO)
By Avery Ikeda and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A crash on Wolf Road, about a quarter mile west of Highway 58, caused the roadway to be shut down for a period just before 1 p.m., Aug. 29, 2023.

It happened after a truck and piece of farm equipment collided. It appears the silver pickup had extensive damage on its driver-side door.

Our photographer on the scene says it didn’t appear that anybody was injured in the wreck.

