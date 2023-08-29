Truck and farm equipment collision causes roadway to shutdown

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A crash on Wolf Road, about a quarter mile west of Highway 58, caused the roadway to be shut down for a period just before 1 p.m., Aug. 29, 2023.

It happened after a truck and piece of farm equipment collided. It appears the silver pickup had extensive damage on its driver-side door.

Our photographer on the scene says it didn’t appear that anybody was injured in the wreck.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.