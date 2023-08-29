Two deaths at Comanche County Detention Center under OSBI investigation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations has confirmed they are investigating the deaths of two inmates at the Comanche County Detention Center.

The deaths of the inmates took place on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, and Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, respectively. Officials say they are currently looking into the cause and manner of the two deaths.

You can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.