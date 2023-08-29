Expert Connections
Warrant filed for woman accused of attempting to burn man’s home after trashing it in Grady Co.

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - An arrest warrant has been filed in Grady County for a woman accused of trashing a man’s home and attempting to set it on fire.

Kathleen Raiden is charged with fourth-degree arson, malicious injury to property and second-degree burglary.

According to court documents, Raiden broke into the Tuttle home in May and broke several items, including a TV. The total damage was listed as around $4,000.

In addition, Raiden is accused of pouring paint thinner around the house and turning on the home’s gas stove in what investigators say was an attempt to cause a fire.

