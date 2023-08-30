Boil advisory lifted for Comanche County Water District

Expert Connections
The boil advisory for Comanche County Rural Water District 2 has been lifted.
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The boil advisory for Comanche County Rural Water District 2 has been lifted.

On Aug. 22, 2023, the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality issued a precautionary boil advisory for the Comanche County rural water district.

The reason for the advisory was due to water line interruptions and low pressure from an addition in the Edgewater Park subdivision.

The advisory urged residents to bring all water to a rolling boil and use bottled or boiled water for their pets.

