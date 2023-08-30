City of Lawton hosts second night of Mayor’s ‘Whirlwind Tour’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Mayor Stan Booker’s “Whirlwind Tour” through the area saw him visiting Bible Baptist Church Tuesday evening.

The Mayor is going to area churches ahead of the Sept. 12 special election.

During each stop, the mayor, joined by leaders from various city departments, reached out to community members to discuss the top issues in Lawton.

“This is about being able to have that one-on-one conversation with our citizens. If they have questions about water or sewer infrastructure, we have our Public Utilities Director here to talk about that,” said City of Lawton Communications and Marketing Manager, Caitlin Gatlin. “We just have a lot of great information here tonight that citizens can really ask the questions they are curious about, instead of really relying on posts on social media that are a little misleading.”

The next stop of the tour will see the Mayor visiting First Baptist East on Sept. 5.

The event will start at 7 p.m.

