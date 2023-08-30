Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Cleveland County deputy accused of shooting and killing wife

41-year-old Vaughan Cannon is charged with first-degree murder.
41-year-old Vaughan Cannon is charged with first-degree murder.(KSWO)
By Cade Taylor and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND CO., Okla. (KSWO) - In Cleveland County, a deputy has died after police say her husband, who was also a deputy at the Sheriff’s office, shot her.

The incident took place shortly before 2 a.m. on Wednesday near Southwest 29th Street and Sara Road.

Officials say the victim has been identified as 40-year-old Jordan Cannon, who joined the force in June of 2021 as a school resource officer before moving to the patrol division.

According to officials, she and her husband Vaughn Cannon, were in a heated argument when he shot and killed Jordan.

Vaughn has been terminated from the force, taken into custody, and booked into the Canadian County Jail on a murder complaint.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though they're in mourning, the family of Kyle Ketchum is making sure his death isn't in vain.
Family of Kyle Ketchum highlights life
OSBI has confirmed they are investigating the deaths of two inmates at the Comanche County...
Two deaths at Comanche County Detention Center under OSBI investigation
An arrest warrant has been issued for Darren Wayne Alaniz, according to court documents.
Stephens County man accused of embezzling over $1 million from business owned by State Representative
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the human remains found in 2022 near a drainage...
LPD: Human remains found in December 2022 were those of Kyle Ketchum
The truck involved in the crash on Wolf Road, about a quarter mile west of Highway 58.
Truck and farm equipment collision causes roadway to shutdown

Latest News

Fort Sill Community Relations Liason, Virginia Aid, joined 7News for yet another edition of...
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Labor Day gate closures, upcoming events
The State Superintendent of Education, Ryan Walters, visiting schools in Southwest Oklahoma
Democrats look to impeach Superintendent Ryan Walters
Fire along Highway 70 near Waurika and Hastings
A large fire broke out along Highway 70
The boil advisory for Comanche County Rural Water District 2 has been lifted.
Boil advisory lifted for Comanche County Water District