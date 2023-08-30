Cleveland County deputy accused of shooting and killing wife

CLEVELAND CO., Okla. (KSWO) - In Cleveland County, a deputy has died after police say her husband, who was also a deputy at the Sheriff’s office, shot her.

The incident took place shortly before 2 a.m. on Wednesday near Southwest 29th Street and Sara Road.

Officials say the victim has been identified as 40-year-old Jordan Cannon, who joined the force in June of 2021 as a school resource officer before moving to the patrol division.

According to officials, she and her husband Vaughn Cannon, were in a heated argument when he shot and killed Jordan.

Vaughn has been terminated from the force, taken into custody, and booked into the Canadian County Jail on a murder complaint.

