Democrats look to impeach Superintendent Ryan Walters

The State Superintendent of Education, Ryan Walters, visiting schools in Southwest Oklahoma
By Justin Allen Rose and Avery Ikeda
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Democrats in the Oklahoma House of Representatives want to impeach Ryan Walters as Superintendent of Education.

Democrats held a press conference this morning saying they are making a formal request for a special bipartisan House committee on the issue. They cited Walters’ inflammatory language and alleged mismanagement of education funds as the reason behind the request to form the committee.

House Speaker Charles McCall, a Republican, would have to agree to form a bipartisan committee and it is not clear that he will.

