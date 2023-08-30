Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Election Preview: Malden Smith, Ward 8 candidate

By Seth Marsicano
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Malden Smith is one of three candidates running for the Ward 8 spot on Lawton’s city council.

He first arrived in Lawton in 1991 for basic training on Fort Sill. After he retired, he and his wife became more involved with the community.

“My wife was a neighborhood watch captain for our neighborhood, and being that she got involved with it I had to find a way to get involved myself,” said Smith. “Whenever she wasn’t there, I kind of supported her and held the meetings down.”

Smith said the more he got involved, the more he wanted to take the next step in supporting his neighbors.

“It just kind of transitioned into me wanting to do something more than what we were doing for the community, as far as the neighborhood watch was involved. But I’m trying to elevate it for her, myself, the neighbors we know, and everybody in the community,” said Smith.

Smith believed Ward 8′s biggest problem is not everyone there is being made aware of decisions happening in city council meetings.

“Make sure everyone gets a chance to have that information at their disposal, that way they can make an educated decision about what they want to do. Instead of not voting at all, or just voting for something they necessarily wouldn’t agree with if they knew all of the information,” Smith said.

To fix this, Smith said he’d like to take the concept of the neighborhood watch and spread it across Ward 8 if he’s elected.

“It’s good to ask questions in a neighborhood watch meeting, but it’s better to have someone supporting those ideas that you bring to the neighborhood watch meeting,” added Smith. “So when you come to me with a question I will more than gladly come to you with an appropriate answer.”

Elections for Lawton City Council Wards 7 & 8, along with the Ad Valorem Tax will be held on September 12.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though they're in mourning, the family of Kyle Ketchum is making sure his death isn't in vain.
Family of Kyle Ketchum highlights life
An arrest warrant has been issued for Darren Wayne Alaniz, according to court documents.
Stephens County man accused of embezzling over $1 million from business owned by State Representative
OSBI has confirmed they are investigating the deaths of two inmates at the Comanche County...
Two deaths at Comanche County Detention Center under OSBI investigation
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the human remains found in 2022 near a drainage...
LPD: Human remains found in December 2022 were those of Kyle Ketchum
The truck involved in the crash on Wolf Road, about a quarter mile west of Highway 58.
Truck and farm equipment collision causes roadway to shutdown

Latest News

The League of Women Voters of Lawton is hosting a City Council Candidate Forum on Thursday.
League of Women Voters hosts City Council Candidate Forum Thursday
Smith's truck pictured above after police chase ended.
Farmer in Cement loses stolen truck in police chase
The League of Women Voters of Lawton is hosting a City Council Candidate Forum on Thursday.
League of Women Voters hosts City Council Candidate Forum Thursday
‘Calming rooms’ look to improve student behavior at LPS
‘Calming rooms’ look to improve student behavior at LPS