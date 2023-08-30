Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

First over-the-counter Narcan set to arrive in stores

FILE - Narcan is set to be sold over the counter at Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and CVS.
FILE - Narcan is set to be sold over the counter at Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and CVS.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first over-the-counter opioid overdose antidote is expected to hit shelves next week.

Emergent Biosolutions, the manufacturer of Narcan, says the medicine will have a suggested retail value price of $45 per carton.

Each carton includes two doses of the nasal spray.

It will be available at Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and CVS.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan as an over-the-counter drug in March in response to the national opioid overdose crisis.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though they're in mourning, the family of Kyle Ketchum is making sure his death isn't in vain.
Family of Kyle Ketchum highlights life
OSBI has confirmed they are investigating the deaths of two inmates at the Comanche County...
Two deaths at Comanche County Detention Center under OSBI investigation
An arrest warrant has been issued for Darren Wayne Alaniz, according to court documents.
Stephens County man accused of embezzling over $1 million from business owned by State Representative
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the human remains found in 2022 near a drainage...
LPD: Human remains found in December 2022 were those of Kyle Ketchum
The truck involved in the crash on Wolf Road, about a quarter mile west of Highway 58.
Truck and farm equipment collision causes roadway to shutdown

Latest News

"Cocaine Bear" is based on firsthand accounts and official investigative records from state and...
Man on plane with drug smuggler in ‘Cocaine Bear’ has died
In this photo taken with a drone, businesses are seen along 2nd Street in Cedar Key, Fla.,...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida after making landfall as a dangerous Category 3 storm
Pasadena police are searching for the thieves that ransacked a jewelry store and pepper-sprayed...
Jewelry store owner pepper-sprayed during robbery
FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022. In a document...
Tesla allowing no-hands driving with Autopilot for longer periods. US regulators have questions.
Pasadena police are searching for the thieves that ransacked a jewelry store and pepper-sprayed...
Jewel store owner pepper-sprayed during robbery