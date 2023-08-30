Expert Connections
Hallelujah March taking place in Lawton Friday

Victor Dixon and Mike Scott join 7News on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming Hallelujah March happening in Lawton on Friday.
By Cade Taylor and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Victor Dixon and Mike Scott join 7News on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming Hallelujah March happening in Lawton on Friday.

The march will begin at the Central Plaza parking area on Friday at 5:30 p.m. The march will continue towards Second and Ferris towards Elmer Thomas Park. There will be a praise and worship service in the park.

If you are interested in getting a shirt, you can contact (580) 917-3595. All proceeds will go towards future projects.

