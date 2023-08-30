Hallelujah March taking place in Lawton Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Victor Dixon and Mike Scott join 7News on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming Hallelujah March happening in Lawton on Friday.

The march will begin at the Central Plaza parking area on Friday at 5:30 p.m. The march will continue towards Second and Ferris towards Elmer Thomas Park. There will be a praise and worship service in the park.

If you are interested in getting a shirt, you can contact (580) 917-3595. All proceeds will go towards future projects.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.