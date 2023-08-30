Hot and Dry Conditions Continue with Hotter Weather on the Way

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Temperatures today were able to stay below triple digits. Despite remaining below triple digits, it was still a hot day as sunshine poured into Texoma all day long. Overnight lows tonight will slowly drop down into the mid to low 60s across Texoma. Along with those pleasant temperatures tonight will also be clear skies. Perfect weather for everyone to get a glimpse of the blue moon that’s on deck tonight! Tomorrow’s forecast is very similar to what we experienced today. Highs will be in the upper 90s, but we should be able to dodge the triple digit mark once again. Plenty of sunshine will also be in place across Texoma. However, the heat dome looks to push back east and will cause for us to see those triple digit temperatures return as we head into the weekend. No immediate chances for rain are in the forecast, but by middle of next week, we might be able to squeeze in a shower chance as high pressure scoots west.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.