A large fire broke out along Highway 70

Fire along Highway 70 near Waurika and Hastings
Fire along Highway 70 near Waurika and Hastings
By Justin Allen Rose and Justin Stevens
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
UPDATE: (4:25 p.m.) Officials have said they have been able to stop the fire at Highway 70, but are currently working further containment.

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - A large fire has broken out along Highway 70 near Hastings and Waurika.

Multiple firefighter departments are currently working to control the fire so it does not jump the road where houses are located along N 2740 Road.

We are working on gathering more information and you can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more.

